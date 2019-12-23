Security beefed up ahead of DMK's anti-CAA rally in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Security has been beefed up across Chennai where a DMK-led rally will take place against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday.

Heavy deployment of security personnel has been made at major points of the city. Riot control vehicles have also been positioned keeping in view of violence during such protests in other parts of the country.

On Sunday night, the Madras High Court dismissed public interest litigation seeking to stall the agitation.

A bench of S Vaidyanathan and PT Asha, while allowing the rally, directed DMK to ensure that no hardship caused to the general public and no public properties are damaged in the protest.

The court said political parties would have to bear 'double the cost' if any public property is damaged.

The DMK's rally has the support of its allies including Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and other parties.

The rally was announced by Stalin after meeting leaders of allies earlier this month.

The agitation will add to the swelling nationwide protests, which turned violent at several places, against the CAA which grants citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who arrived in India until December 31, 2014. (ANI)

