Security heightened for Pakistani pilgrims visiting Ajmer Urs

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Additional security will be deployed for Pakistani devotees visiting Ajmer for the 808th Urs of Khwaja Garib Nawaz Moinuddin Chishti. About 260 Pakistani worshippers are scheduled to visit the city on the annual pilgrimage after a gap of two years.

Collector Vishwamohan Sharma also held a meeting with senior officials to discuss the security situation for the visiting pilgrims from the neighbouring country. Sharma told media that the Pakistani devotees will reach Ajmer via train and will be accommodated at the Central Girls School located in Chudi Bazar of the city.

Around 200-250 policemen will be deployed for the security of these pilgrims.

The ceremonial opening of the 808th Urs of Khwaja Garib Nawaz Moinuddin Chishti took place on February 25. (ANI)

