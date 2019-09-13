Security tightened in Rampur ahead of Akhilesh Yadav's visit
Security tightened in Rampur ahead of Akhilesh Yadav's visit

Security tightened in Rampur ahead of Akhilesh's visit

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:57 IST

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Security has been tightened here ahead of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav's visit.
"We have made proper security arrangements wherever he is expected to visit. He is expected to stay in a private report. We have made security arrangements there too," said District Magistrate Anjaneya Kumar Singh.
With Section 144 imposed in the region, SP workers reached here in disguise to support Yadav and Azam Khan.
"There is no other way left to enter Rampur. It was not good, but I did not have any other option other than this. We, SP workers, are here to support Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan," said one party worker who was dressed as a groom.
Akhilesh Yadav's visit gains significance in the backdrop of the fact that as many as 80 cases have been registered against SP leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan.
This tour can be seen as an endeavour by the party chief to lend his support to Khan and his son, who have been embroiled in controversies from past few months.
Multiple cases have been registered against Khan, including that of land grabbing and criminal intimidation.
A case against his wife and two sons for allegedly encroaching upon government land in Rampur has also been registered. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 20:32 IST

Delhi: 6 Afghan-Nigerian nationals arrested, heroin worth over...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized Afghan Heroin worth more than Rs 30 crore and arrested six persons who were part of an international drug smuggling syndicate, according to a press release by the agency on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 20:29 IST

Will try implementing Sixth Pay Commission from Jan 1: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced the state government will accept the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission and said she will try implementing them from January 1 next year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 20:24 IST

ESIC to set up 100-bed hospital at Srinagar, 30-bed hospital in Leh

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The ESI Corporation on Friday gave "in-principle approval" to set up a 100-bed hospital in Srinagar and a 30-bed hospital in Leh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 20:16 IST

206 officers being sent to field as a part of restructuring: Army Chief

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday said that 206 officers were being sent to field areas to enhance the operational efficiency of the forces while seniors were being brought back to the headquarters to increase the knowledge levels as a part of the restructuring

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 20:15 IST

Lt. Gen Nav K Khanduri assumes charge as commander of Trishakti Corps

Sukna (West Bengal) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Lieutenant General Nav K Khanduri has taken over the command of Sukna-based Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army from Lieutenant General CP Mohanty.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 20:12 IST

Multi-city international Ramayana Fest begins Sept 17

New Delhi (India) Sept 13 (ANI): The fifth edition of the International Ramayana Festival is set to begin here from September 17.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 20:10 IST

Punjab: Cache of 7.5 kg heroin and drug money of Rs 28 lakh recovered

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): A person has been arrested along with a cache of 7.5 kg of heroin and Rs 28 lakh drug money on Friday here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 20:01 IST

118 new Community Radio Stations to be set-up across country:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javdekar on Friday announced that 118 new Community Radio Stations (CRS) would be set up soon across the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:59 IST

Sonia meets CMs of Congress-ruled states, takes stock of performance

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday met Chief Ministers of states ruled by her party, General Secretary Incharges, PCC Presidents.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:58 IST

Pak skips SCO military medicine meet, attends only dinner

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Pakistan gave a miss to the two-day military medicine conference of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) held here but its representatives attended a dinner related to the event on Thursday evening.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:53 IST

Interpol issues red corner notice against Nirav Modi's step-brother

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Nehal Modi, the step-brother of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi in alleged connection with a money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:51 IST

UP: Scores of people rush to RTOs after amended Motor Vehicles Act

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): After the recent hike in penalties for road traffic violations under the amended Motor Vehicles Act, the Regional Transport Offices (RTO) are seeing a surge in the number of applicants for driving licenses.

Read More
iocl