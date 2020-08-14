Seeing Vasundhara Raje in green saree, unknown photo journalist blurted the word 'Pakistan'

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): While entering the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly corridor on Friday morning, an unknown photojournalist makes an unclear reference to Pakistan to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhara Raje, who was wearing a green saree.

After hearing the comment, the former Rajasthan Chief Minister looked confused and went ahead for the session.

Later, the reporter who blurted the word 'Pakistan' said that he wanted to say 'Rajasthan.'

The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly has begun as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to bring a no-confidence motion against the Ashok Gehlot led government in the state.

The assembly session comes just days after the top leaders of Congress announced the return of Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs to the party-fold.

Meanwhile, the Congress said that it is united to take on the BJP which is planning to bring a no-confidence motion against the Ashok Gehlot government. (ANI)

