Seeking votes for work done by Modi-Yogi govts, says UP BJP chief

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): A day before the third phase of voting in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Saturday said that the party is seeking votes on the basis of the work done by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi Adityanath headed state administration.

Singh said that the BJP led governments at the Centre and the state fulfilled the basic needs of the people which weren't addressed for 70 years.

Addressing a press conference here, Singh said, "The Modi-Yogi governments have fulfilled the basic needs of the people that were not addressed for 70 years. We are going to the people to seek votes on the basis of the works done."

The state unit party chief further exuded confidence that the BJP will do well in the third phase of the polls.



"Earlier there were toilets only in the houses of the rich. But even the houses of the poor have toilets. Gas and electricity connections were earlier limited to the homes of the rich, today they have reached the poor. The people are blessing us. The first two phases of the polls have been one-sided in the favour of the BJP. The third phase will be no different and we will form government in Uttar Pradesh with a majority," he said.

Hitting out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is contesting from the Karhal Assembly seat, which is slated to go to polls in the third phase, Singh said that the people of the constituency hand him over a defeat.

"It seems that Yadav did not have faith in any caste or even Muslims. He could have chosen any other seat. But he left Kannauj, his workplace, and came to Karhal. But the people there will defeat him," he said.

Polling in the third phase of the elections will be held in 59 Assembly seats in 16 districts of the state tomorrow.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

