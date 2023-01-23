'Self-goal': Tehseen Poonawalla attacks Digvijay Singh over surgical strike remark

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Political analyst and Congress supporter Tehseen Poonawalla on Monday, in an apparent attack on Congress leader Digvijay Singh, termed his remarks over the surgical strike a 'self-goal' for the party.

He said these are the 'same' people who keep on doing the same things that is 'destroying' the party.

"The same people keep doing the same things and scoring self-goals. On one hand, the Hon'ble PM is naming 21 islands after those decorated with #ParamVirChakra and on the other hand, on #ParakramDivas, questioning surgical strikes? It's the same people, every time, destroying the party!" he said in the tweet.

Further questioning Digvijay Singh's remarks, Poonawala said Lieutenant General Hooda, who ordered the surgical strikes, joined the Congress.

"Lt. Gen. Hooda who carried out the surgical strikes joined the Congress! Today is #ParakramDivas ! Why would anyone speak about #surgicalstrike at such a time ! Not the first time these self-goals are scored !! #BharatJodoYatra," he further said in the tweet.



Earlier in the day, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said while the BJP government at the Centre claims to have carried out a surgical strike against Pakistan, there was no proof of the same.

"They (Centre) talk about surgical strikes and that they have killed so many of them but there is no proof," said the Congress leader in his address in Jammu on Monday.

On February 14, 2019, a CRPF convoy was attacked by militants in Kashmir's Pulwama, in which 44 Indian jawans lost their lives.

Striking back, on February 26, 2019, Indian Air Force fighter jets struck an advanced terror training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan's Balakot.

The day after, Islamabad attempted to target Indian military installations but was thwarted by the IAF. (ANI)

