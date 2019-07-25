Sena lawmaker compares Modi to Lord Krishna, calls him Muslims women's saviour

New Delhi (India), July 25 (ANI): Shiv Sena lawmaker Vinayak Raut on Thursday compared Narendra Modi to Lord Krishna, terming the Prime Minister a saviour who is guarding Muslim women from the menace of instance Triple Talaq.

During a discussion on the Triple Talaq Bill in the Lok Sabha, Raut drew an analogy from the epic Mahabharata and said Modi has brought Bill to rescue Muslims women from the practice like Lord Krishna saved Draupadi from Duryodhana and Dushasana.

"Like Lord Krishna came to save Draupadi from Duryodhana and Duhshasan in the Mahabharata, likewise, Muslim women got a brother like Narendra Modi and received justice in true means", Raut said in the House.

The Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg lawmaker also accused previous governments of not doing anything about the instant divorce practice. "Previous Congress governments did not dare to touch this subject as they cared more about their vote bank," he said.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, also referred to as Triple Talaq Bill, seeks to replace a February ordinance by the government to make instant the practice a penal offence.

Last year, the Bill was passed in the Lower House but lapsed after the dissolution of previous Lok Sabha with the bill pending in the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

