Sena, NCP did not allow resolution to honour VD Savarkar to appease Congress, says his grandson

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Ranjit Savarkar, the grandson of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, on Wednesday said that Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) did not allow passing the resolution to honour Savarkar as they wanted to "appease" the Congress party.

"Savarkar's family never demanded anything including honours from the government. That's why we feel be it Bharat Ratna or this resolution in Assembly, this issue is being politicised. Memories of people like Savarkar should be cherished. They should not be dragged into political fights," Ranjit told ANI.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress are part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra.

"Even NCP came in support of Savarkar. But my question now is NCP, Shiv Sena, MNS and BJP together they have 226 MLAs. I am told that this resolution was rejected on the grounds of technicality. But it can always be corrected if there is a will. If there were 226 MLAs in support of the resolution, why was it not passed by the Assembly? There must be some politics in it," he said.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Assembly witnessed uproar over honouring Hindu Mahasabha leader VD Savarkar with the BJP demanding a resolution in the Assembly to honour Savarkar while the ruling Shiv Sena and NCP demanding Bharat Ratna for the leader.

The BJP legislators created a noise after Speaker Nana Patole rejected the party's demand to have a discussion over the resolution to honour Savarkar. (ANI)

