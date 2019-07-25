Arvind Limbavali speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Arvind Limbavali speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Senior Karnataka BJP leaders meet Amit Shah

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 11:01 IST

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): A meeting of the Karnataka BJP delegation with Home Minister Amit Shah is underway here on Thursday to discuss the future course of action in Karnataka.
Among those present at the meeting are Jagadish Shettar, Basavaraj Bommai, Arvind Limbavali, and JC Madhuswamy.
Speaking to ANI before going for the meeting, senior BJP leader Aravind Limbavali said, "We are here to take guidance from the central leadership for the formation of the new government. We will discuss the strategies and an action plan."
BJP lawmaker JC Madhuswamy refuted the possibility of rebel lawmakers joining the Congress and the JD(S) parties again and said the lawmakers had resigned as their requests were not paid heed to by the outgoing government.
"They (rebel MLAs) waited for 14 months to settle their issues. Those in power were not gracious enough to consider their requests. Their bond is spoilt. There is no question of them going back to their original parties. We are confident that we will form the government," he said.
"Senior BJP leaders from the state will be meeting Amit Shah Ji. Let's see what happens," added BY Vijayendra, Karnataka State General Secretary, BJP Yuva Morcha.
Following the fallout of the Congress-JD(S) coalition after losing the trust vote in the Assembly on Tuesday, HD Kumaraswamy stepped down as Chief Minister and tendered his resignation to Governor Vajubhai Vala, along with his cabinet ministers.
This brought an end to the high-voltage political drama which had begun in the state with the resignation of over a dozen rebel MLAs to the Speaker.
After the fall of the Kumaraswamy government, the state BJP is willing to stake claim to form the next government. The central leadership, however, has not yet taken any decision on the formation of the government. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 11:45 IST

Congress issues whip to Rajya Sabha MPs

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Congress party has issued whip to its MPs in Rajya Sabha to be present in the House today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 11:45 IST

Locals in this MP village cross crocodile-inhabited river on...

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Locals in Damdam village of Mandsaur are forced to cross a river here on a makeshift boat made of plastic barrels as a bridge is yet to be constructed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 11:16 IST

Bombs hurled, shots fired outside residence of Barrackpore MP in...

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], July 25 (ANI): Unidentified miscreants allegedly hurled bombs and fired gunshots outside the residence of BJP MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, here on Wednesday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 11:11 IST

UP: BJP leader caught abusing police on camera; FIR registered

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): An FIR was registered against Arvind Singh, Katghar Mandal president of BJP, Moradabad, for allegedly misbehaving with the police on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 10:48 IST

Bihar man beaten to death by mob for attacking teacher

Jamui (Bihar) [India], July 25 (ANI): A man was brutally thrashed to death by a mob for allegedly attacking a teacher here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 10:33 IST

Journalist arrested for blackmailing Gurugram BJP MLA

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 25 (ANI): A journalist was arrested for allegedly blackmailing Gurugram BJP MLA Umesh Aggarwal and demanding money from him, said police.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 10:33 IST

MPs from BJP, NCP give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MPs from the BJP and the NCP on Thursday gave Zero Hour notices in the Upper House of Parliament over various issues.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 10:15 IST

Heavy rains likely in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana today: IMD

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said heavy rainfall is likely to lash Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 09:50 IST

NCP's Sachin Ahir, Chhagan Bhujbal likely to join Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): In yet another blow to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), its leaders Sachin Ahir and Chhagan Bhujbal are likely to join the Shiv Sena on Wednesday, party sources said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 09:11 IST

Low rainfall, water scarcity damaging paddy crop in East Vidarbha

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Less rainfall in East Vidarbha region has made it difficult for paddy farmers as they do not have much water to irrigate their crops.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 08:59 IST

Boycott Muslims making Kanwar in Haridwar: Sadhvi Prachi

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Prachi has courted yet another controversy, calling for Muslims to be shunned from making Kanwar for devotees of Lord Shiva in Haridwar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 08:29 IST

Akbaruddin Owaisi recalls '15 minutes' remark, claims RSS unable...

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), stating that the party has not been able to overcome his "15 minutes" remark.

Read More
iocl