Senior Karnataka Congress leaders discuss political crisis

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7 (ANI): Senior state Congress leaders including Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, Home Minister MB Patil, former chief minister Siddaramaiah, HK Patil, KC Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge met to discuss the prevailing political situation in the state following the resignation of at least 11 legislators.

After the meeting at ITC Windsor Palace hotel here, Parameshwara said that the coalition leaders were talking to the disgruntled leaders to save the state government which is staring at a collapse. "We have been talking to them," he said.

"There is a scope for improvement. We should explore that improvement," Patil said.

Congress-JD (S) government slipped into a minority following the resignation of at least 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly.

JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath claimed that 14 MLAs have jointly tendered resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and requested him to accept them.

The Speaker, however, has not yet accepted the resignations.

The strength of the ruling coalition in Karnataka has come down to 105, equal to that of BJP's and eight short of the half-way mark of 113 for the majority.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda also held a meeting to discuss the situations. (ANI)

