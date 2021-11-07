Senior leaders laud PM Modi's efforts for administering over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Senior leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national executive committee meeting for achieving a major milestone of administering more than 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in the country.

Senior leaders including BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal welcomed PM Modi at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national executive meeting with a huge garland of flowers.

Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the "bold decision" of lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic and tackling the ensuing economic challenges.

Addressing the inaugural address of the first national executive committee after the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, Nadda said, "Decision to impose the lockdown was a taken by PM Modi and within three months after the lockdown, all essential facilities were made available to people across the country. The methodology applied to fight Covid has three Ts- Track, Test and Treat."

Prime Minister thanked the party leaders present at the NDMC Convention centre.



India scripted history on October 21, 2021 by crossing the one-billion COVID-19 vaccination mark -- accomplished in just about nine months after the vaccination programme was rolled out on January 16.

With the administration of 28,40,174 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 108.21 crore (1,08,21,66,365) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Sunday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States, UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that are being reported for 133consecutive days now.

Senior party leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are also attending the meeting virtually. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by party President JP Nadda at the venue.

The national executive committee meeting also is expected to deliberate on recent bypoll results and to decide on the strategy for the assembly polls in seven states next year.(ANI)

