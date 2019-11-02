Senior TDP leader Annapurnamma, her son Mallikarjun Reddy join BJP

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Former MLA and senior leader of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Annapurnamma, along with her son Mallikarjun Reddy, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.

The two TDP leaders joined the BJP in presence of party working president JP Nadda.

The TDP was routed in both the assembly elections and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh this year. Since then, several leaders from the N Chandrababu Naidu-led party have switched sides and joined the BJP. (ANI)

