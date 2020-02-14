Senior TDP leader condemns corruption allegation against former CM Chandrababu Naidu

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Friday condemned corruption allegation made by YSRCP leaders against party Chief and former Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and threatened them with legal action.

"In the past 26 inquiries are held on Chandrababu Naidu. But no single allegation was proved. But now YSRCP leaders and their media are spreading malafide propaganda against TDP. We condemn it seriously. If they will not stop it, we will take legal action," Ramakrishnudu told ANI.

This comes in the backdrop of Income Tax raids at the house of former Chief Minister Naidu's personal secretary P Srinivas.

"IT raids were held on P Srinivas, but he has no connection with the party. He is merely a government official. IT raids on him are his personal matter. Linking them to TDP is nothing but mudslinging. Personal Secretary (PS) or Personal Assistant (PA) are no way concerned with the party," he added.

Earlier in the day, TDP leader K Atchen Naidu also slammed YSR Congress Party for trying to link the Income Tax raids with TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu.

"IT raids are conducted on infrastructure companies all over the state. Linking them to TDP alone is inappropriate. These IT raids are being used to sling mud on Chandrababu Naidu... YSRCP govt is intentionally acting in a vengeful manner," a press release by TDP quoted Atchen Naidu. (ANI)

