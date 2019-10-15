Separatism must be uprooted from J-K: PM Modi hits out at Cong in Haryana

Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that separatism must be uprooted from Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister made the statement while hitting out at the rival Congress party over Article 370, while addressing an election campaign here.

"They (Congress) are creating hullabaloo over Article 370 across the world. Politics continues, elections come and go, victory and loss happen. But national security remains the top priority. Till when terrorism and separatism will prevail in J&K? Till when brave soldiers will be martyred?" he said at an election rally here.

"Today, we are taking tough and big public interest decisions regarding humanity. The phase of separatism must end, the lives of young people should not be destroyed, mothers should not be bereaved of her son," he added.

In August, the government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the state into two union territories- J&K and Ladakh.

The Prime Minister continued: "We see a mother from Kashmir performing 'namaaz' 5 times a day & bowing her head before 'Allah', to call back her son from joining terrorism. I want to ask Congress leaders, should not such mothers get their sons back?"

He said that irrespective of the Congress' stand on Article 370, the government will take decisions in the national interest without a second thought.

Modi said that the central government is making all arrangement so that people can celebrate Prakash Parv of Guru Govind Singh.

"I am happy that the Kartarpur Corridor project is about to be completed. We are fortunate that we have got the chance to fix the political & strategic failure that happened seven decades ago, to some extent," he added.

Taking at dig previous Congress, the Prime Minister said that state governments before 2014, used to keep an eye on the vote of the farmers of Haryana and their land.

"This is the first time in the last 5 years that meaningful steps have been taken to protect the interests of the farmers of Haryana. The BJP government here has made ended scam related to the purchase of land. License for change of land use is now decided to be given through open auction," he said.

Haryana, where 90 Assembly seats are at stake, will go to polls on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)