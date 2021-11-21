Service just for an election ticket is not service, it should be selfless, says RSS chief

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Service to society only for a ticket in elections is not service, but serving selflessly is true service, so service should not be done just out of political motives, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday.

The RSS chief was addressing a gathering at the Sant Ishwar Samman 2021 today where people from different sections of society who had served the country selflessly were honoured.

Bhagwat, while narrating an anecdote, said, "Many a time, people say that they need something to be able to serve society."



"Likewise, a person came to saint Ramsukhdas Maharaj Ji and asked him to make a call to help him get a party ticket, using which he'd be able to help people. When Maharaj said that he'd give it in writing and asked him to begin with the good work without worrying about money, the person never returned," he added.

"Service is not done out of selfishness. Service is part of the natural expression of humans. Humans have sentiments not animals," he said.

He also said that people should not only chant "Jai Shree Ram" but should also try to be like Lord Ram.

The RSS chief also said that India did not progress as much as it could have in these 75 years as the nation did not take the right path.

"In these 75 years, we did not progress as much as we could have done. If we move on the path of progress, we will move ahead. But we did not take that path, so we did not progress much," he said. (ANI)

