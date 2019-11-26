Set free your MLAs to know about your real strength: BJP to Opposition in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): At times when Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have lodged their MLAs in Mumbai's posh hotels in a bid to keep them intact, BJP leader Raosaheb Danve has challenged all three parties saying that they should set free their legislators once to know the real strength.

Addressing a presser, Danve said that MLAs of BJP are visiting villages in order to take stock of the situation that arose out of rainfall in the state, however, NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena have parked their MLAs in five-star and seven-star hotels.

"BJP leaders are meeting with the farmers while leaders of NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress are changing five-star and seven-star hotels daily. As the BJP MLAs are visiting villages, you should also send your MLAs to villages. You will get to know about your real strength and will know how many are with you," Danve said.

He continued, "We trust our MLAs, you should also trust your MLAs."

On Sunday evening, all NCP MLAs were moved to hotel Hyatt in Mumbai, citing security concerns. On the other hand, Congress has kept its MLAs at the JW Marriott Hotel.

Earlier today, leaders of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena arrived at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday amid the ongoing political tussle in the state and submitted to the officials at Raj Bhavan letter of MLAs supporting their alliance.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order in the petition filed jointly by Shiv Sena, Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) against the government formation in Maharashtra with Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister. The apex court will pronounce the verdict tomorrow.

After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday early morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state chief minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as deputy chief minister. (ANI)

