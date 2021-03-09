Setting poll fever high, Bengal dancing on beats of 'Khela hobe'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 9 (ANI): Trinamool Congress' (TMC) new poll anthem 'Khela hobe' has created a buzz across West Bengal ahead of state Assembly elections. 'Khela hobe', which means 'the game is on' has soared the poll fever high in the state.

The 'Khele hobe' slogan is not just restricted to election rallies but has been making its presence felt in wedding functions or puja ceremonies with DJ mix. The slogan has become so hit that even the rival camp Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also reiterating saying 'Khela hobei' (the game is on for sure).

The song has been trending on social media with more than 2.5 lakh views on YouTube. The foot-tapping number has become quite a hit among people cutting across age groups.

Terming the BJP as a group of outsiders, the lyrics of the song states, "Bengal will remain Bengal, its soil can never turn into Uttar Pradesh or Bihar...the game is on." It also attacks the Centre over the rising fuel prices.

Launching a veiled attack on the BJP over the incidents of crime against women in the states ruled by the party, the song says, "When sisters are burnt in Hathras, the game must be on."

The song also alleges the BJP of dividing the country in the name of Ram. It says, "Remember, Ram worshipped Durga, the game is on".

The song also propagates the schemes of the West Bengal government such as 'Kanyashree and 'Swastho Sathi'.

Finally the song asserted that Banerjee as a tough fighter and said she will continue to rule as the Chief Minister of the state.

The 'Khela hobe' slogan and the song is a brainchild of Debangshu Bhattacharya, a 25-year-old techie who is also a TMC spokesperson. Bhattacharya came into the limelight as a video creator who has more than 65,000 followers on YouTube. He calls himself an ardent fan of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Bhattacharya released the song to boost the morale of TMC workers when there has been an exodus of leaders from the party to the BJP in the last few months.

The TMC and BJP are in loggerheads ahead of the Assembly polls in West Bengal. West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)