Seva Saptah: 70 NDMC workers felicitated for their selfless service

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy and Nityanand Rai on Wednesday felicitated 70 NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council) workers as a part of 'Seva Saptah', ahead of Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's birthday tomorrow.



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had launched a week-long campaign namely 'Seva Saptah' on September 14 to mark the 70th birthday of the Prime Minister. Several social initiatives are being undertaken by the party leaders and workers across the country.

This campaign was launched by the party president J P Nadda at Chhaprauli village in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The campaign will continue till September 20. (ANI)

