Several celebrities, leaders from other parties joined BJP in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 23 (ANI): Several celebrities and leaders from other parties have joined BJP on Thursday in the presence of party's state unit chief L Murugan.

Actor and Director Pyramid Natarajan, Ambet Rajan from BSP, Kabilan from VCK party, Dr Samuel from AMMK and Kesavaraj from Arundathiyar Party joined the BJP today.

Among others include former Chief Minister CN Annadurai's relative Aruna Ravikumar, Dr Daisy Charan and industrialist Mythili Srikanth.

"Today I am happy that I joined the BJP. When violence hits nation God will appear and solve the problem, likewise Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the representative of God. He is the reason why I have joined the BJP. I promise that my cinema contacts will be used for BJP till my lifetime," Natarajan said. (ANI)

