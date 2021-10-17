Several opposition leaders in Assam join BJP

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 17 (ANI): Ahead of Assam by-polls, several opposition party leaders joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday at the party office in Guwahati.

According to a statement issued by the BJP today, Gautam Dhanowar, son of Former Congress Minister Rameshwar Dhanowar and Pradip Majhi, son of Congress leader Prithibi Majhi have joined the party today among others.

Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita welcomed the new members into the party, said the statement.



Others who joined the party include Rajib Brahma and Prabhat Basumatary.

Former Congress leader Sailen Kalita along with others namely Hirak Das, Sekhar Jyoti Baishya were among the others who entered into the party fold.

Assam by-poll for 5 assembly seats will take place on October 30. (ANI)

