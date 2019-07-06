Several reforms would be undertaken to promote rental housing: FM

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala on Friday said the Centre would take substantial steps to promote rental housing for which government would make amendments in the existing rental laws.

Presenting her maiden budget in the Lok Sabha, she calling the rental laws archaic.

"Several reforms would be undertaken to promote rental housing. Current rental laws are archaic as they do not address lessor-lessee relationships fairly." she said adding that the new tenancy rules would be shared with the states. (ANI)

