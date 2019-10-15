Sewa Service Trains flagged off in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday flagged off Sewa Service Trains at New Delhi Railway Station and said these rails will benefit in connecting small towns to major cities in different states.

Also present on the occasion were Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan and Dharmendra Pradhan.

"Railway is going to run Sewa Service Trains from today to connect small cities to big cities," Goyal tweeted, addingthat with the introduction of these services, the connectivity of small towns to big cities will increase, which will reduce the traffic on roads and will also make the journey convenient for the passengers.

Harsh Vardhan took to Twitter and wrote, "Flagged off 10 Sewa Service Trains along with Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan at New Delhi Railway Station today."

In another tweet, Vardhan wrote that these 10 Sewa Service Trains will make the movement of passengers smooth in different parts of the country as well as facilitate traffic between different cities.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Pradhan thanked Goyal for introducing these trains "including one on the Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh route."

"This will further improve last mile connectivity and passenger convenience," he wrote.

"Our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always prioritised the development of Railways in Odisha. The Sewa Service Train is an excellent initiative in ensuring seamless connectivity, enhanced ease of movement and boosting regional economies in Odisha," Pradhan wrote in another tweet.

"85Kms of the 289 Km Bhubabeswar-Bolangir rail link has been completed. The Sewa Service Train will run to and from Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh daily, greatly improving rail connectivity in smaller pockets of Odisha including Khurda Road, Khurda Town, Begunia, Rajsunakhala and Bolagarh Road," Pradhan said. (ANI)

