Picture Courtesy (Piyush Goyal Twitter)
Picture Courtesy (Piyush Goyal Twitter)

Sewa Service Trains flagged off in Delhi

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:38 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday flagged off Sewa Service Trains at New Delhi Railway Station and said these rails will benefit in connecting small towns to major cities in different states.
Also present on the occasion were Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan and Dharmendra Pradhan.
"Railway is going to run Sewa Service Trains from today to connect small cities to big cities," Goyal tweeted, addingthat with the introduction of these services, the connectivity of small towns to big cities will increase, which will reduce the traffic on roads and will also make the journey convenient for the passengers.
Harsh Vardhan took to Twitter and wrote, "Flagged off 10 Sewa Service Trains along with Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan at New Delhi Railway Station today."
In another tweet, Vardhan wrote that these 10 Sewa Service Trains will make the movement of passengers smooth in different parts of the country as well as facilitate traffic between different cities.
Taking to the micro-blogging site, Pradhan thanked Goyal for introducing these trains "including one on the Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh route."
"This will further improve last mile connectivity and passenger convenience," he wrote.
"Our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always prioritised the development of Railways in Odisha. The Sewa Service Train is an excellent initiative in ensuring seamless connectivity, enhanced ease of movement and boosting regional economies in Odisha," Pradhan wrote in another tweet.
"85Kms of the 289 Km Bhubabeswar-Bolangir rail link has been completed. The Sewa Service Train will run to and from Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh daily, greatly improving rail connectivity in smaller pockets of Odisha including Khurda Road, Khurda Town, Begunia, Rajsunakhala and Bolagarh Road," Pradhan said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:38 IST

President Kovind meets officer-trainees of Military Engineer Service

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday met with the officer-trainees of the Military Engineer Service (MES) at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi and urged them to be innovative in their approach to think how the life of the soldiers can be made more comfortable.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:34 IST

EPCA calls meeting to address concern over implementation of GRAP

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) has called for a meeting on Friday to address the concerns raised over the implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which came into effect on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:32 IST

Osmania University students stage unique protest in solidarity...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Osmania University Joint Action Committee (JAC) member-students in solidarity with the RTC employees on Tuesday staged a unique protest in the varsity premises by standing in water.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:32 IST

India, Japan to begin joint Air Force exercise 'Shinyuu Maitri'...

Durgapur (West Bengal)[India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Indian Air Force will be carrying out a joint military exercise 'Shinyuu Maitri' with Japanese Air Self Defence Force (JASDF) from October 17 to 23.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:32 IST

INX media case: Team of 3 ED officers to grill Chidambaram in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A team of three ED (Enforcement Directorate) officers will grill former Union Minister P Chidambaram in Tihar Jail on Wednesday morning in connection with INX media money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:32 IST

Delhi: Gwalior man hit by moving metro, dies

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A 25 years old man was hit by the moving metro train at New Ashok Nagar station here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:24 IST

Pak sponsored cross-border terrorism biggest challenge to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that Pakistan sponsored cross-border terrorism is the biggest external security challenge for the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:23 IST

Top Army commanders witness counter drone equipment

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): At a time when Pakistan is using drones to smuggle in weapons and drugs in Punjab, top Army commanders, including Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, on Tuesday witnessed latest technologies to counter rogue drones.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:16 IST

We are committed to 'relative stability' in oil market beyond...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Tuesday said that its members are determined to ensure that 'relative stability' in the oil market is sustained beyond 2020.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:13 IST

UP: 1 student dead, 2 critically injured in road mishap

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A school student died and two others were critically injured after a state roadways bus hit an auto they were travelling in near the Jalalpur village of Ambala highway in Saharanpur on Tuesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:08 IST

CBI registers case against person over forgery of letter signed...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A case has been registered against a person over alleged forgery of a letter purported to be signed by an official of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), asking the Department of Justice to initiate an inquiry into certain allegations against judges.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:07 IST

Modi ended all schemes aimed to benefit poor: Rahul

Wardha (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): Launching an attack on Centre over the prevailing economic situation in the country, Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Centre of weakening government schemes aimed at alleviating poverty.

Read More
iocl