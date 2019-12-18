SFI supporters allegedly thrash ABVP activists in Kerala over CAA seminar

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists were allegedly thrashed by supporters of Students Federation of India (SFI), on December 18 inside the campus of Sree Kerala Varma College in Thrissur.

ABVP supporters told ANI that they had organised a seminar on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday and had planned to invite a speaker from outside the college.

The SFI students allegedly were resistant to their idea and a scuffle broke out between the two groups. Following this, the ABVP has called a strike on the campus against the SFI.

ABVP activists had allegedly thrashed four SFI workers earlier today.

The protests against CAA intensified across the country after several students were injured after an agitation against the new citizenship law turned violent in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia area on Sunday.

The CAA grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)