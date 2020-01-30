Shah accuses Kejriwal of delay in prosecution sanction in JNU case

New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI): The crowd shouted "Shaheen Bagh" repeatedly as Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked those gathered at BK Dutt colony whom they thought were the voters of Aam Aadmi Party.

Shah made several attacks on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of standing with "anti- India forces".

"You must have seen Sharjeel Imam's video. Should we tolerate such statements? Kejriwal asked us to arrest him but will he give permission of prosecution? He did not give the permission to prosecute those who chanted slogans of dividing India (Bharat tere tukde honge). I want to ask who is Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid to you (Kejriwal)," Shah asked while making an appeal to elect a nationalist government.

"Kaun hai inke vote bank (who is their vote bank)," asked Shah as the gathering replied Shaheen Bagh.

Shah said that people know who instigated riots in Delhi and this is the reason why deputy CM Manish Sisodia accepted that he was with people of Shaheen Bagh.

"How can you secure Delhi then," Shah asked.

Shah mentioned sloganeering in Jawaharlal Nehru University that was against the country's integrity and accused AAP and Congress of supporting those who raised such slogans.

"Modiji's government had put them behind bars but the next day Kejriwal wore muffler and reached there lamenting the loss of freedom of expression. It was followed by Rahul Gandhi. If you speak about breaking the nation we will put you behind bars," he said.

Standing in front of Sanatan Dharm temple, Shah, gauging the mood of the gathering that broke in sporadic chants of Jai Shri Ram, promised a sky-high temple of Lord Ram at his birthplace in Ayodhya.

Shah was campaigning in New Delhi constituency in support of party candidate Sunil Yadav against AAP candidate Arvind Kejriwal.

Shah recalled how he addressed a gathering at the same spot but people chose Kejriwal.

"We need 35 seats to get majority but it is this New Delhi assembly that will ensure our government formation," Shah said.

Shah accused the Congress-led UPA government of not responding adequately to terror attacks by Pakistan-sponsored outfits.

"We had Sonia and Manmohan's government. Alia, malia, jamalia used to cross the border. These terrorists beheaded our soldiers but mauni baba Manmohan said nothing. It is not their government now. It is Modi's 56-inch chest government. Our government did airstrike and surgical strike," he said. (ANI)