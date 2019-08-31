Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo)

Shah asks Delhi BJP to reach out to people with unfulfilled promises of AAP government

By Pragya Kaushika | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:03 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): With BJP unable to come to power in Delhi for nearly two decades, the party's central leadership is keen that the local unit steps up its efforts in taking on the AAP government and reaching out to people.
The BJP is also keeping an eye on efforts by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to woo the electorate and has taken steps to increase the party's connect with voters.
At a meeting to review preparations for assembly polls on Saturday, Shah is learnt to have asked party MPs in Delhi to actively take on the AAP government on various issues concerning the national capital.
"It is election time. Why is no one asking what Kejriwal promised and has not delivered in past years? Why should BJP not ask what he did for the electorate," said a source quoting Shah.
"He (Kejriwal) gheraoed Sheila Dikshit for not working for slums and unauthorized colonies. Why should he not be asked as to what he did for them? Did he give them pucca houses or ensured better facilities in slums," Shah reportedly asked the Delhi leaders present in the meeting.
Sources said Union Minister and former Delhi BJP chief Dr Harsh Vardhan has been asked to coordinate with the top bureaucrats in the city and ensure that the benefit of all central schemes reaches the common man.
They said Shah has asked the Delhi unit to prepare a detailed list of unfulfilled tasks of Kejriwal government. .
Party MPs have also been asked reach out to people and make them aware about the unfulfilled promises by the Kejriwal government. Harsh Vardhan, who is MP from Chandani Chowk, has been asked to work closely with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.
AAP government has been unveiling a slew of populist measures to prepare for the assembly polls. AAP was defeated on all seats in Lok Sabha elections and is making efforts to retain power in Delhi. The term of Delhi assembly will end early next year. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:50 IST

Rajasthan: School teacher books helicopter to return home on...

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): A school teacher in Rajasthan booked a helicopter to fly back home on his retirement day in Alwar, Rajasthan on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:44 IST

Naveen Patnaik felicitates gold medalist Aswatha Narayana,...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced Rs 10 lakh cash award for Aswatha Narayana, who is the first Indian to win gold at World Skills competition held in Kazan, Russia.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:39 IST

Shah meets Singapore HM, discusses bilateral, regional issues

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Minister for Home Affairs and Law of Singapore K Shanmugam in New Delhi on Saturday and discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest, an official statement said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:38 IST

Special court to hear ED, CBI's argument on Chidambaram's bail...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): A special court will hear the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation's arguments and submission in anticipatory bail plea moved by senior Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in connection with

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:37 IST

WB: Boom in Ganesh puja giving 'sleepless nights' to Siliguri artisans

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): With a steep rise in the number of Ganesh puja in Siliguri and several parts of the state, the artisans of Kumartuli are spending sleepless nights to deliver the order of Ganesh idols.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:31 IST

Restrictions eased in areas under 11 more police stations of...

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Restrictions in 11 more police station areas have been eased in the Kashmir valley, the Jammu and Kashmir police stated on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:28 IST

Delhi: Excise Dept apprehends night club manager for serving...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Excise Department of GNCT, Delhi on Friday apprehended a night club manager for allegedly serving non-duty paid liquor at the outlet managed by him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:24 IST

Delhi BJP leaders meet Shah, discuss ways to serve citizens in better way

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Delhi's BJP leaders on Saturday met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss various issues related to the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:09 IST

Assam NRC final list published; opposition fears many Indian...

Guwahati/New Delhi, Aug 31 (ANI): The final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam was published on Saturday with 19 lakh people not included in it as opposition parties said it has raised fears that a large number of Indian citizens have been excluded.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:08 IST

Kailash Vijayvargiya bats for NRC across India, says...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday said that National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be implemented across the country as "infiltrators" are a threat to the internal security.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:05 IST

Manipur Cabinet approves proposal to declare drought situation in state

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Manipur cabinet on Saturday approved a proposal to declare a "drought" situation in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:04 IST

ATM cloning gang's kingpin arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 : Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested the kingpin of an ATM cloning gang and recovered a cloning keypad camera and an automatic pistol from his possession.

Read More
iocl