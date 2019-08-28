Shah calls for setting up police university, forensic university in every state

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday called for setting up National Police University and Forensic Science University, with affiliated colleges in every state.

Shah, who was chief guest on 49th Foundation Day of Police Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), called for a countrywide consultative process to make changes in IPC and CrPC.

"The Home Minister called for a countrywide consultative process to make changes in IPC and CrPC and encouraged BPRD to play a leadership role in it. Shah also called for National Police University and Forensic Science University to be established, with affiliated colleges in every state," a Home Ministry release said.

He said that this would help create skilled manpower needed to tackle complex cases requiring advanced forensic science capabilities. He also noted the growing gap between demand and supply of forensic science skills in the country.

Minister of State G. Kishan Reddy was also present on the occasion. (ANI)

