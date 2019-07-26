Shah extends good wishes to Yediyurappa, says BJP will give stable, pro-farmer govt to K'taka

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday extended his good wishes to newly-sworn in Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and said the BJP will give a stable, pro-farmer and development-oriented government in the state with the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Congrats to BSYBJP ji (Yediyurappa), newly sworn-in CM of Karnataka. I am sure under his leadership and under the guidance of PM Modi, BJP will give a stable, pro-farmer and development-oriented govt in the State. I assure people of Karnataka that BJP is committed to fulfil their aspirations," BJP chief Shah tweeted.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too took to Twitter and said he believes that Karnataka will witness real growth and development under the new Cheif Minister's leadership and the state will able to contribute in nation-building by following the path of 'sabka sath sabka vikas and sabka vishwas'.

Yediyurappa was sworn-in as the 25th chief minister of Karnataka earlier today.

At a ceremony boycotted by the Congress and the JD(S), the 76-year-old leader was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Vajubhai Vala. Outgoing chief minister H D Kumaraswamy also kept away.

Hours before taking oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Yeddyurappa dropped a 'd' and replaced it with an 'I' in his name, which will now be spelt B S Yediyurappa.

Reportedly, Yediyurappa has already started using this spelling on his official letterheads. (ANI)

