Shah hails SC decision to hear final arguments in Ram Mandir case by Oct 18

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to hear the final arguments in the Ram Mandir Ayodhya case by October 18 and the final judgement which might come before November 17.

"Supreme Court does not work on the wishes of anyone, upon the request of Congress the court had delayed the decision on Ram Mandir due to Lok Sabha elections but it is great that now that it has decided to hear the final arguments by October 18 in the matter," Shah told reporters here.

"The decision might cheer someone and might be disheartening for others but it will have to be obeyed by all," he added.

In a move apparently aimed at quickening the hearing process in the Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid case, Supreme Court Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday said that arguments have to be completed by October 18 even as the mediation panel may continue its work under confidentiality.

"As per the estimate of tentative dates to finish the hearing in the case, we can say that the submissions have to be likely completed by October 18," said the CJI, who heads the five-judge constitution bench hearing the case. He is set to demit office on November 17.

The mediation panel can submit a report whatever be the outcome of it after the process, the court observed. The mediation panel report will be submitted by Justice (Retd) FMI Khalifullah-led three-member panel to the Apex Court in a sealed cover.

Shah once again hailed the decision to revoke provisions of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir which gave it its special status and said, "We always considered 370 to be a temporary thing, removing it was always a part of our party's manifesto. This is the BJP's government and it will run on the party's agenda."

Shah also claimed that the situation in the Kashmir Valley was returning back to normal.

"The situation in Kashmir is almost back to normal. There is no curfew in any of the 196 police stations there and just eight of them have Section 144 imposed," Shah said. (ANI)

