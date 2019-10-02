Shah holds meeting with Tomar ahead of Haryana Assembly elections

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): BJP President Amit Shah on Wednesday met Narendra Singh Tomar, the election in-charge for Haryana at the party headquarter in Delhi.

BJP working president JP Nadda and other party leaders from Haryana were also present in the meeting.

Haryana is currently ruled by the BJP with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who on Tuesday filed his nomination from Karnal constituency for the assembly polls in the state.

Haryana will go to polls on October 21 and results will be declared on October 24. (ANI)