Union Home Minister Amit Shah (file photo)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (file photo)

Shah meets party leaders to finalise candidates for Jharkhand polls, CEC likely to meet tomorrow

By Pragya Kaushika | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 20:26 IST

By By Pragya Kaushika
New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): With a government yet to be formed in Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to have shifted its focus to Jharkhand as party president Amit Shah is meeting senior leaders from the state to finalise the list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.
According to a senior party leader, the Central Election Committee (CEC) will also meet on Friday to finalise the names for the upcoming polls.
The meeting at the residence of party chief is being attended by Jharkhand state president Laxman Gilua, chief minister Raghubar Das, election in-charge O P Mathur and election co-in-charge Ram Vichar Netam along with the Union Minister from the state Arjun Munda.
The meeting at Shah's residence, which started around 6 pm, is expected to go on till late, a source informed.
Ahead of the scheduled meeting with Shah, senior party leaders had managed to bring down the number of prospective candidates on each seat from 15 to five.
"We can't go unprepared. Even if we have brought down the candidates to 15 to 5 or 10 to 4, Adhyaksh Ji would be sitting there with his data on every seat. There is no scope of pushing one's candidacy without merit," a senior BJP leader said.
Earlier, in the day, a core group had met for deliberations on the candidates. Several MPs were also invited for the same.
Sources in the party said Bidyut Baran Mahto, Nishikant Dubey and P N Singh attended the core group meeting scheduled at the residence of Jharkhand election in-charge OP Mathur.
According to a senior leader, the entire day was spent ruling out prospective candidates from a cumbersome list and by the meeting ended it was respectably trimmed.
"There were 10 to 15 names on each assembly. We have managed to bring it down to 4-5 candidates. We still have 300-350 names that are going to be discussed with the president," informed sources.
A senior party leader said that names from workers from each Mandal and district and Members of Parliament were considered while shortlisting the names.
The 81-member Jharkhand assembly is set to go for a five-phased election from November 30 to December 20. The counting of votes will take place on December 23. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 21:04 IST

Rajasthan court sends Army jawan Vichitra Behera to 5-day police remand

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Sepoy Vichitra Behera, who was arrested by Rajasthan Police on Wednesday for allegedly sharing secret information with a suspected ISI agent over social media, was on Thursday sent to five-day remand to Rajasthan Intelligence Police by a court here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 20:49 IST

'Bulbul' very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm: IMD

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' over East-Central Bay of Bengal moved towards the North-West with a speed of 21 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred over West-Central and adjoining East-Central Bay of Bengal, about 560 km South-Southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 680 k

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 20:42 IST

Inclusion of Bengali in JEE is highly justified: WB Education Dept to NTA

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The Department of Higher Education West Bengal on Thursday wrote to National Testing Agency (NTA) saying that inclusion of Bengali is highly justified when JEE (Main)-2020 question paper will also be in the Gujarati language.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 20:25 IST

Sunny Deol to attend inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor opening ceremony

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol will be a part of the official 'jatha' that will attend the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, according to Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 20:16 IST

PM Modi to meet BJP staffs on Nov 9 for 'Diwali Milan Samaroh'

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office staff to his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg here on the evening of November 9 for 'Diwali Milan Samaroh'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 20:13 IST

J-K administration all set to meet weather-related exigencies...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday made arrangements and set up helplines in various districts as the region witnessed its first snowfall after the onset of winter.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 20:08 IST

If Mahayuti forms govt in Maharashtra, Sena likely to get key...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said that if Mahayuti (BJP-Sena alliance) forms the government in Maharashtra then Sena is likely to get key portfolios in the Cabinet.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 19:38 IST

Mamata demands inclusion of all regional language including...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday questioned the inclusion of Gujarati language in Joint Entrance Examination (Main) exams and demanded that the paper should be conducted in other regional languages too, including Bengali.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 19:34 IST

Sidhu gets political clearance to travel through Kartarpur...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Congress leader and MLA from Punjab's Amritsar East constituency, Navjot Singh Sidhu has been granted "political" clearance by the government to visit Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib through the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, sources said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 19:18 IST

UP: Absconding UP cops accused of embezzlement surrender in Meerut court

Meerut/Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Two police cops who were accused of money embezzlement and were absconding on Thursday surrendered in a Meerut court.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 19:05 IST

Hope the situation improves soon: Kejriwal on Police-lawyer tussle

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday hoped that conflict between the lawyers and police in the national capital resolves soon.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:55 IST

Congress appoints party presidents for 10 districts in UP

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Congress on Thursday appointed Presidents for District Congress Committees (DCCs) and City Congress Committee (CCCs) for 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Read More
iocl