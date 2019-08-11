Shah-Modi are like Krishna-Arjuna: Rajinikanth

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Veteran actor Rajinikanth on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister duo for the actions taken by them on the Kashmir issue.

"My heartfelt congratulations to Amit Shah for Mission Kashmir operation. The way you conducted it, especially the speech you delivered in Parliament was fantastic. Amit Shah ji and Modi ji are like Krishna-Arjuna combination," Rajinikanth said at a function here.

He tried to give it a humorous turn, by adding, "We do not know who is Krishna and Arjuna between the two, they only know who is what. I will say good luck to you and to the country, through you."

Rajinikanth was speaking at a book launch event on the end of the two-year tenure of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Shah, Naidu, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other dignitaries were also present at the event held in Chennai.

Earlier, in his speech given at the event, Shah said he firmly believed that Article 370 has never helped the country of Jammu and Kashmir and should have been removed long ago.

"As a Home Minister, there was no confusion in my mind about the consequences of removing Art 370. I am confident terrorism in Kashmir will finish and it will move ahead on the path of development now", Shah said.

The book captures glimpses of vice-president's 330 public engagements during his two-year tenure in office and has been titled "Listening, learning and leading".

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami were also present during the function. (ANI)

