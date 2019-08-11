Veteran actor Rajinikanth speaking at a function in Chennai on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Veteran actor Rajinikanth speaking at a function in Chennai on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Shah-Modi are like Krishna-Arjuna: Rajinikanth

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 21:29 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Veteran actor Rajinikanth on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister duo for the actions taken by them on the Kashmir issue.
"My heartfelt congratulations to Amit Shah for Mission Kashmir operation. The way you conducted it, especially the speech you delivered in Parliament was fantastic. Amit Shah ji and Modi ji are like Krishna-Arjuna combination," Rajinikanth said at a function here.
He tried to give it a humorous turn, by adding, "We do not know who is Krishna and Arjuna between the two, they only know who is what. I will say good luck to you and to the country, through you."
Rajinikanth was speaking at a book launch event on the end of the two-year tenure of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.
Shah, Naidu, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other dignitaries were also present at the event held in Chennai.
Earlier, in his speech given at the event, Shah said he firmly believed that Article 370 has never helped the country of Jammu and Kashmir and should have been removed long ago.
"As a Home Minister, there was no confusion in my mind about the consequences of removing Art 370. I am confident terrorism in Kashmir will finish and it will move ahead on the path of development now", Shah said.
The book captures glimpses of vice-president's 330 public engagements during his two-year tenure in office and has been titled "Listening, learning and leading".
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami were also present during the function. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 22:42 IST

Rahul Gandhi urges Centre to help flood-ravaged Kerala

Malappuram [Kerala], Aug 11 (ANI): Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged the Centre to help the state in dealing with the natural calamity.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 22:35 IST

Delhi: Locals raised slogans against Kejriwal, Jain over poor...

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Outraged over poor health facilities in government hospitals, locals on Sunday took to the streets and raised slogans against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 22:28 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah undertook aerial survey of flood...

New Delhi (India), Aug 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah undertook an aerial survey of flood-affected areas Belgavi district of Karnataka and Sangli and Kolhapur of Maharashtra on Sunday to take stock of the situation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 22:26 IST

Shivraj Singh Chouhan is mentally bankrupt: MP Minister

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh PWD Minister Sajjan Singh Verma on Sunday hit out at senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, saying that former Chief Minister was "mentally bankrupt."

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 22:21 IST

'Volunteers for village or ward secretariat should be selected...

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Congress president N Raghuveera Reddy on Sunday said that the volunteers for the village or ward secretariat volunteers should be selected on the basis of merit only.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 22:18 IST

Media quoted Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sanskrit out of context: MHRD

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Sunday clarified that the media quoted Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank out of context with regard to his views on Sanskrit language.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 22:16 IST

Assam: Congress leaders Santiuse Kujur, Gautam Roy join BJP

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Former Congress leaders Santiuse Kujur and Gautam Roy joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Sunday in the presence of Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 22:13 IST

Maha flood : CM Fadnavis takes review meeting

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): In wake of incessant rain and flood playing havoc in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday took a detailed review meeting with chief secretary, senior officials from resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R), disaster management department and

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 22:12 IST

Karnataka: Heavy rains, landslides occur along railway track...

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Heavy rains and landslips along railway tracks in Sakleshpur eroded embankment along Sakleshpur-Subramanya Road Ghat Section here, an official statement South Western Railway said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 22:11 IST

Mumbai: Thane -Vashi local derailed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Two coaches of Thane-Vashi local got derailed between Thane and Airoli on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 22:00 IST

Punjab CM seeks PM's intervention to resolve Ravidas Temple...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally intervene to resolve the tension triggered among the Ravidas community as a result of the recent demolition of the Sri Guru Ravidas Temple and Samad

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 21:36 IST

TRS and BJP have hatched a secret conspiracy to damage Congress...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan on Sunday alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the BJP have hatched a "secret conspiracy" to damage the Congress party in Telangana.

Read More
iocl