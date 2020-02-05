Shah, Nadda, other BJP leaders arrive at party headquarters for meeting on Delhi Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, other Union Ministers and senior leaders of the BJP arrived at the party headquarters here on Tuesday for a meeting over the Delhi Assembly elections.

Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan and Prakash Javadekar, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan also arrived at the party headquarters for the meeting.

Election to the 70-member Assembly in Delhi will be held on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11. (ANI)