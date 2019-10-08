Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray speaking at an event in Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Shah should implement Uniform Civil Code in the country: Uddhav Thackeray at traditional Dussehra address

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:31 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Addressing a mega crowd at the party's traditional Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park here, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to implement Uniform Civil Code in the entire country soon.
"People used to question us on why we entered into a coalition with the BJP, today we say that we did it for the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Now I request Amit Shahji to implement Uniform Civil Code in the nation," Thackeray said in his speech here.
The Shiv Sena chief clarified that the demand for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was not a political ploy for his party and that it will keep raising it till the construction of the temple is completed.
"We have always raised the issue of Ram temple in Ayodhya, and will keep on raising it till it is constructed. We can die but cannot let our promises go in vain, this is Shiv Sena's policy and that is why we need the temple. Shiv Sena will never use Ram's name for politics, the Ram who sacrificed everything for his father, can we even do politics on his name?" Thackeray said.
He also launched an attack at Congress, NCP and other opposition parties by stating, "Do you think Sharad Pawar, Mayawati and others like them can run the nation? That is why we entered into a coalition with BJP both at the national and state level and look how it is going today, one coalition also happened in Uttar Pradesh between SP-BSP, everybody knows the fate of that."
"A few days ago I saw in the news Ajit Pawar was crying, that was the first time when I saw crocodile tears. They indulged in vendetta politics during their rule, but I assure we will never engage in that," Thackeray added.
Ajit Pawar is a former MLA and nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
The Shiv Sena chief said that he was confident his party will never cease to exist and will return to power in the state in the upcoming elections.
"A few days ago comments were being made that Shiv Sena will cease to exist, but Shiv Sena will never end. We were in power and we will again come back to power in Maharashtra," Thackeray said.
Elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled for October 24. (ANI)

