Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah
Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah

Shah targets Congress, says its leaders question move on removing intruders

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:13 IST

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the Congress of raising questions over the Central government's move to identify "infiltrators" and said they will be made to leave the country in the next five years.
Addressing an election rally here, Shah alleged the rule of Congress government led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the state was marked by corruption.
Targeting Congress over land deals involving Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he said the Congress government worked on the principle of three Ds - Government of "Darbaris" (courtiers), Government of "Damad" (son-in-law) and Government of "Damad Ke Dalal" (brokers of son-in-law).
He said BJP has also 3Ds - development, development, and development.
"Whenever Congress came to power in the state, there was a rise in corruption, casteism, and goondaism. Since the BJP came to power, there has been development, and corruption has been curbed," he said.
Shah accused the Congress of rewarding those who had helped Vadra in the land deals.
He alleged the Congress was opposed to the National Register of Citizens and raises questions over the move to make the intruders leave the country.
"Congress opposes repeal of Article 370, NRC. Its leaders ask why intruders are being removed. Howsoever they may oppose, every intruder will be forced to leave the country," he said.
Shah said: "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign had given a new life to the girls and the sex ratio in the state has substantially gone up from 830."
Referring to the development initiatives of the Manohar Lal Khattar government, he said Haryana was among the top states in ease of doing business rankings.
"Earlier, the Chief Minister focused on the development of his home district. Manohar Lalji has worked for the progress of the entire state," he said.
He said several governments came in the past 70 years but nobody could show courage to remove the Article 370.
"You made Narendra Modi PM again by giving him over 300 seats and he threw away Article 370," Shah said.
He urged the people to vote in large numbers in the October 21 assembly polls.
"On one side is the party of patriots led by Modiji, on the other is the Congress that has courtiers and brokers. You have to decide whom to give a chance," said Shah. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:01 IST

Odisha plans to expand 'Mo Sarkar' initaitive to all department...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): After getting a positive feedback in the first phase of 'Mo Sarkar' citizen empowerment initiative, the state government is planning to expand its flagship programme in all the departments by March 2020.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:01 IST

Delhi: Kejriwal to stay in touch with people, AAP volunteers...

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched his own mobile application titled 'AK App' to stay in touch with the people of the city and AAP volunteers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:58 IST

HK-based Intelligent mulls setting up SEZ for footwear...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A delegation of Hong Kong-based Intelligent SEZ development Limited met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday and proposed to establish a footwear manufacturing firm in the state with an investm

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:57 IST

Arms smuggler apprehended in Manipur

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Troops of the Assam Rifles and the Manipur Police in two separate operations have apprehended an arms smuggler and recovered weapons from him.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:52 IST

SAD condemns Punjab CM for recommending release of 5 police personnel

Chandigarh [Punjab], Oct 16: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday condemned Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for recommending special remission and release of five Police personnel undergoing sentence in different jails in the state for the offences committ

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:52 IST

Removal of Article 370 has opened all doors for Kashmir's...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah said on Wednesday that Article 370 was a roadblock for development and a reason for terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened doors of development of the region by repealing it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:46 IST

Telangana: BJP delegation meets Governor, takes up TSRTC...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A BJP delegation here met Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and submitted a memorandum regarding the issues related to the strike of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) workers, which entered the 12th day on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:36 IST

Delhi Metro plans to run 8-coach trains on Red, Yellow, Blue...

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): In a good news for commuters, Delhi Metro is planning to convert all six-coach trains into eight-coach ones by March 2021 and press them into service on the Red, Yellow and Blue Lines for accommodating more passengers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:28 IST

RSS work is expanding consistently across nation: Manmohan Vaidya

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) work is continuously expanding across the nation due to hard work of its 'swayamsevaks', has said its joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 21:55 IST

Court extends police custody of three accused in Kozhikode...

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A local court here on Wednesday extended the police custody of three accused in the Kozhikode serial murder case by two days.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 21:55 IST

Delhi: Kejriwal approves emergency procurement of anti-rabies vaccine

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): In the wake of acute shortage of anti-rabies vaccine (ARV), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday approved the Health Department's proposal for its emergency procurement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 21:41 IST

J-K: Civilian shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A civilian was killed and another was injured in a firing by terrorists in south Kashmir's Shopian on Wednesday, police said.

Read More
iocl