Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Shah targets Congress, says no vendetta in change of security of Gandhi family members

ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2019 22:56 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday rejected Congress allegations of 'political vendetta' behind the move to change the security of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Replying to debate in the Lok Sabha on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Shah said the Congress members tried to create an impression that the government was not concerned about the security of members of Gandhi family and this is "not true". He asked if they were concerned about the security of only one family.
The Bill was passed by the House with a voice vote.
Shah said security has been changed for the members of Gandhi family after a yearly professional assessment and the change in security has also been done under the ambit of the Act.
He said security has been changed from the SPG on the basis of the assessment of threat perception and the review was done twice, which found that ASL is sufficient.
"They have been provided with 'Z' plus security of CRPF with ASL (Advance Security Liaison) ambulance," he said.
The Home Minister said that ASL protocol means that a team will go in advance to the place of their visit and coordinate with the state government and the security team will have CRPF commandos.
"The CRPF is a central agency. It is present across the entire country," he said, adding that the Special Protection Group (SPG) comprises personnel from forces such as CRPF and BSF.
Shah said if the amendments have curtailed security, it is of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and when he does not remain PM, he will not have the SPG security from the sixth year.
The minister said SPG not only provides physical protection to Prime Minister but protects his residence, office, communications and apart from measures concerning his health.
Shah said that five changes been made in the SPG Act and most of them had been made "keeping one family in mind."
He said special security was withdrawn in the past of former Prime Ministers Chandra Shekhar, PV Narasimha Rao and IK Gujral but none of them spoke about it.
He asked if the SPG security is of the leadership of the country or "of a family."
Shah said the security of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also had been changed but no voices were raised. "He belongs to your party...(Are you concerned) about only one family," asked Shah.
He said the SPG cover had been made a status symbol to distinguish from the common man and noted that Prime Minister needs such security because of his post which also entails foreign visits.
He said the security of children of former Prime Ministers Chandershaker, Gujral and Manmohan Singh was withdrawn after security review but there was no demand, no statement.
Referring to the Congress allegations of vindictive approach, he said: "Vindictiveness was not in the culture of this government".
He said the Congress had put people in jail several times due to its vindictive approach.
The Home Minister said that the number of security personnel had not been reduced but the number had been increased.
Shah said the government was not concerned about the security of Gandhi family alone but of every citizen of the country and members of Gandhi family were also citizens and security has been provided to them.
Shah said the Director, Intelligence Bureau, had met Manmohan Singh to apprise him of change in security detail after threat assessment and
hand over-take over happened subsequently.
He said when the officer went to meet members of the Gandhi family, they did not meet him and asked him to proceed with the changes.
He said the hand over-take over took place after meeting between the SPG and the CRPF.
Shah said threat perception is a dynamic process and it can change from what it was in the past.
"It was done according to the system, on the basis of dynamic threat assessment," he said.
Responding to the concerns of members, he said all chief ministers have not been given 'Z' plus security of the CRPF.
"The truth should be known. There is no political vendetta. The security has been changed and the three members (of family) have been given 'Z' plus security with ASL," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 03:28 IST

Telangana: Woman dies after being run over by lorry in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): A 35-year-old woman died after she was run over by a lorry in ECIL area here, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 03:21 IST

Mumbai: Poster featuring picture of Bal Thackeray and Indira...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): As the stage is set for the newly formed alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress -- the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' -- led by Uddhav Thackeray to form the government in Maharashtra, a poster was seen near Shiv Sena Bhawan here featuring a picture of Bal Thackeray

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 02:01 IST

UP: 4 dead, 30 injured in bus accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Four people died while at least 30 others sustained injuries after a bus they were travelling in met with a major accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway in Kannauj here on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 00:59 IST

Harsh Vardhan, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spar in Lok Sabha during...

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sparred in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during a debate on a bill to ban e-cigarettes with the former saying he expects more dignified behaviour from Chowdhury and the latter accu

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 00:04 IST

Uddhav Thackeray invites PM Modi for oath-taking ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI) Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his oath-taking ceremony as Maharashtra's new Chief Minister scheduled here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:58 IST

Governor trying to 'create confrontation' with WB govt, says TMC minister

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Minister of State (Health) in the West Bengal government, Chandrima Bhattacharya on Wednesday alleged that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was 'creating a confrontation with the state government.'

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:45 IST

Goa Youth Congress intensifies campaign on Mhadei issue

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The digital campaign of the Congress party on Mhadei today issued a poster with a caption that seemingly draws from the ongoing International Film Festival of India in Goa.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:45 IST

Centre approves Loktak Inland waterways project in Manipur

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Union Ministry of Shipping on Wednesday approved the long pending demand of Manipur government for the development of Loktak Inland Waterways project in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:40 IST

A Raja terms Pragya's 'Godse Deshbhakt' remark as condemnable

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja on Wednesday said that BJP MP Pragya Thakur's comment, painting Nathuram Godse as a nationalist was condemnable.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:40 IST

AB-PMJAY opens Bronze Certification Accreditation for all...

New Delhi [India], Nov 27(ANI): Strengthening the system of quality culture in healthcare sector, the Central government's National Health Authority (NHA) has now decided to open Bronze Certificate Accreditation for all hospitals even though they are not emplaned with Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantr

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:34 IST

Rajasthan: 21 Pakistani Hindu migrants granted Indian citizenship

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The Rajasthan government here on Wednesday granted Indian citizenship to 21 Pakistani Hindu migrants.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:34 IST

Aaditya invites Sonia, Manmohan for Uddhav Thackeray's...

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh and invited them for the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl