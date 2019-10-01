Shah to launch BJP's four-month-long 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' on Oct 2

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): BJP president Amit Shah will launch party's four-month-long 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' here to propagate Bapu's ideals and principles of non-violence, Swaraj and simplicity to mark his 150th birth anniversary on October 2.

The yatra was to conclude on October 31 which has been now extended till January 31, 2020.

The party has formed a 10-member committee under the chairmanship of General Secretary Arun Singh and consisting of leaders such as Nityanand Rai among others to look after the four-month-long program.

Posters, banners, and kits for the programs to be held during the yatra will be directly sent to the state units from the party headquarters.

Prime Minister Modi will be leading the campaign in Delhi, after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 150th birth anniversary. He will then reach Gujarat and will take part in the various programs scheduled for the day.

All the party's Lok Sabha MPs have been instructed to be in their respective constituencies on October 2 for the start of the program.

The constituencies in which the MPs are not from BJP have been allotted to the Rajya Sabha MPs, amongst which Union Ministers Piyush Goyal has been made in-charge of Hyderabad, Prakash Javadekar in Delhi, Nirmala Sitharaman will be in Chennai among others.

Party's working president Jagat Prakash Nadda and other senior leaders too had asked party leaders to start campaigns in their constituencies to propagate Mahatma Gandhi's ideals, including on cleanliness, Khadi and tree plantation.

The party leaders have been asked to hold rallies, public meetings, press conferences and hold programs of 'Prabhat Pheri'. (ANI)