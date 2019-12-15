Shah worships at Baba Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand

Deoghar (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Shah">Amit Shah on Saturday worshipped at Baba Baidyanath Dham, one of the Dwadash Jyotirlingas here in Deoghar.

"I got the privilege to have darshan and worship at Baba Baidyanath Dham, one of the Dwadash Jyotirlingas in Deoghar, Jharkhand. May Baba Baidyanath keep his blessings on all," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Amid the chanting of mantras, Shah paid offerings to Baba Baidyanath Dham in the presence of priests and key party leaders.

He further said that with the support shown for the BJP in the three-phase polling, it is clear that the people of Jharkhand are determined to form the BJP government again.



"The duo of Modi and Raghubar Das (Jharkhand Chief Minister) have done a remarkable job to bring development. We are committed to the development of Jharkhand," he said.

Hitting out at Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, he said: "Whenever the Congress and JMM got a chance, they left no stone unturned in looting Jharkhand."

He said the BJP has given a government that works for the people of Jharkhand. (ANI)