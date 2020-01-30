Shaheen Bagh means Shaitan Bagh: BJP's Tarun Chugh

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI): BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh has advocated Union Minister Anurag Thakur's statement "desh Ke gaddaron Ko, goli maaro saalon ko" and termed Shaheen Bagh as "Shaitan (devil) bagh".

The BJP leader further said that the party will not let Delhi to become Syria.

Chugh's tweet roughly translated in English from Hindi, read, "'desh Ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko' is not wrong. We will not let anybody break India's integrity. Shaheen Bagh means Shaitan Bagh. They are adopting the same module as ISIS which had used women and children. The ideas of Hafiz Saeed will not be tolerated in India."

"We will not let Delhi become Syria and allow them to run an ISIS-like module here, where women and kids are used. They are trying to create fear in the minds of the people of Delhi by blocking the main route. We will not let this happen. (We will not let Delhi burn)," Chugh said in his second tweet.

This comes after Thakur had raised the slogans of 'desh Ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko' during an election rally in Delhi's Rithala area on January 27.

Assembly elections in Delhi are due on February 8. The counting of votes is scheduled to begin on January 11.

Protests have been going on at Shaheen Bagh since December 15 last year against the CAA due to which Kalindi Kunj road has been shut for traffic movement. (ANI)