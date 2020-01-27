Shaheen Bagh textbook case of few hundred people seeking to suppress peaceful majority, says RS Prasad

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said that Shaheen Bagh is a textbook case of a few hundred people seeking to suppress the peaceful majority.
The Minister also slammed Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal.
"Shaheen Bagh is emerging as a textbook case of a few hundred people seeking to suppress the peaceful majority. This is the true face of Shaheen Bagh and it is important that the country sees it. Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal both are silent on this," Prasad said.
"Shaheen Bagh is no longer a colony, it is an idea, where the Indian flag and the Constitution is a cover and people who want to divide the country are given a stage, where 'tukde-tukde' gang is also offered a platform, where innocent children are instigated against the Prime Minister," he added while addressing the media in Delhi on Monday.
Calling the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh a protest against the Prime Minister, Prasad said," Everybody has the right to protest in a democracy but this is not just a protest against CAA, it is a protest against Modi Ji," the Minister added.
The Minister reiterated that the newly amended Citizenship law does not take away citizenship from anyone.
"We have reiterated time and again that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) does not take away anyone's citizenship, Muslims of this country are living with dignity and they will continue to do so," Prasad said.
Protests erupted in different parts of the country last year, including in Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital, over the Citizenship Amendment Act which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)
