Shahjahanpur case: SP cries foul after its delegation not allowed to meet girl student in jail

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday cried foul after a five-member woman delegation of the party was not allowed to meet the girl student, who has levelled rape allegations against former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand, and is currently in jail.

"A five-member woman delegation of the Samajwadi Party today came to meet the victim but the Jail Superintendent did not allow us. He said that he got an order that no delegation from any political party should be allowed to meet her. I want to know on what basis we are not allowed to meet the victim," SP spokesperson Nidhi Yadav told reporters here.

On Wednesday, Naveen Arora, who is heading the SIT, said that during the interrogation, the student had accepted that she instigated one of her friends to send the messages to Chinmayanand demanding extortion money. After her confession, she was arrested and produced before the court, which sent her to 14-day judicial custody.

"During two and a half years of Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh, woman and girls are not safe. The Supreme Court had said that 3,457 rape cases are registered in Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi do not have families. That is why they do not care when girls are being raped. In most of the cases, the action is not being taken since the people from the BJP and its affiliated organisations are involved in such cases," party spokesperson Nahid Lari Khan said.

The law student went missing on August 24 after a video of her alleging that a person from 'Sant Samaj' had threatened to kill her and her parents went viral on the social media.

The student, who studied in the college run by Chinmayanand, had later testified before a local court that she was repeatedly raped by the BJP leader for over a year. She said that the accused recorded the incidents on camera and used them to blackmail her.

Chinmayanand, who was the Minister of State for Home in the Vajpayee government, is also in judicial custody in connection with the case. (ANI)

