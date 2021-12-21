Shah's whirlwind tour of UP ahead of Assembly polls, to visit state seven times in 10 days after Dec 24

By Nishant Ketu

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit the state on December 24 when the ongoing winter session of the Parliament concludes, informed sources.

According to sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shah will visit the state seven times in a span of 10 days after December 24. The party has planned to organize programmes in different areas keeping in mind the socio-political scenario.

"During his visit, Amit Shah will hold 21 meetings and conduct three road shows, covering 140 assembly constituencies," sources said.

Sources informed that one programme will be held for seven Assembly constituencies which will include three OBC-dominated Assembly constituencies, two urban areas, one scheduled caste constituency and one Muslim-dominated Assembly segment.

Apart from this, Shah will also take stock of the election preparations by holding a meeting with the local office-bearers of the party.

Sources have informed that Shah will visit Ayodhya in the first week of January. He will conduct three roadshows in Ayodhya, Gorakhpur and Bareilly under the party's 'Jan Vishwas Yatra'.

The importance of Shah's visit to the state can be gauged from the fact that in 2014, as the general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh, he made a big difference in the Lok Sabha elections. At that time, the party had won 71 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats.

Thereafter, in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Shah kept the command of the BJP's campaign in his hands while he was still serving as the party president and the party won 325 seats in the 403-member Assembly.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 62 Lok Sabha seats, defeating the SP-BSP-RLD alliance and the Congress. (ANI)