Shameful act by police: Digvijaya Singh on Jamia police action video

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Sunday said that the police action inside Jamia Millia Islamia library on December 15 last year was a "shameful act".

His comments came after a CCTV footage surfaced in which police and paramilitary personnel are seen entering the library and thrash the students studying inside the library with batons, purportedly on December 15 last year when an anti-CAA protest near the university had turned violent.

"It is a fact that the police have mercilessly beaten the students. We all know that. It is a shameful act. It is very unfortunate that such an incident took place," he said while speaking to media in Bhopal.

The Congress leader also questioned the Centre over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said, "Earlier also people were getting citizenship in which 75 per cent were Hindus. Why there is a need to bring new law? We are fighting for this in the Supreme Court," he said.

He also took a dig at the Centre over the issue of inflation and unemployment and said, "No section of the society is happy. The corporate sector is upset, teachers are upset, labourers are upset. Only PM Modi and Amit Shah are happy. Even other BJP leaders are also upset with this government." (ANI)

