हिंदी खबर
Sharad Pawar (File Photo/ANI)
Sharad Pawar (File Photo/ANI)

Sharad Pawar announces resignation as NCP chief

ANI | Updated: May 02, 2023 13:04 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI): Veteran politician Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced that he is stepping down as the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
"I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP," said Pawar.
Further details awaited. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl
footer close footer ads
footer close footer ads