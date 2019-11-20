NCP chief Sharad Pawar (left) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi, talks farmer crisis in Maharashtra

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:26 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday a meeting that comes in the midst of political churning in Maharashtra that was put under President's rule a week ago after no party mustered enough numbers to form a government in the state.
"Due to the prevalence of Presidential Rule in the state, your urgent intervention is highly necessitated. I shall be grateful if you take immediate steps to initiate massive relief measures and ameliorate the miseries of the distressed farmers" Pawar had written in a letter to the prime minister over the farm crisis in Maharashtra.
"I have collected data on crop damage from two districts, but damage because of excessive rains extends to rest of Maharashtra, including Marathwada and Vidarbha. I am collecting details and information regarding the same, which should be sent to you at the earliest," Pawar added.
Pawar further said, "The farmers have complained that they haven't yet received the loan waiver. In the wake of the recent damage, the current farm loans should also be waived."
Today's meeting of the NCP stalwart with the prime minister comes amidst speculations that the NCP may cobble together an alliance with the BJP to form the government in the state.
On Monday Pawar had met Sonia Gandhi at her residence in the national capital but the NCP leader said they did not hold any talks about government formation in Maharashtra.
BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly, the Congress 44 seats, the NCP 54 seats and the Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats.
BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.
Shiv Sena parted its ways with BJP only to explore ways to form a government. It, however, failed to prove the support of the required number of MLAs in the time given by Governor BS Koshyari.
The Governor had then invited NCP, the third-largest party, to prove its ability to form the government failing which President's Rule was imposed in the state on Tuesday.
The Shiv Sena is now in parleys with the Congress and NCP to form a government in the state. (ANI)

iocl