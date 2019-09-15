NCP chief Sharad Pawar speaking at an event in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo/ANI
NCP chief Sharad Pawar speaking at an event in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Sharad Pawar praises Pakistan, says people are happy there

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 14:53 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday praised Pakistan saying that he received a very warm welcome on his visit to the neighbouring country and added that people are happy in the Islamic nation as against the common belief in India.
He said BJP-led central government was spreading fake propaganda against Pakistan for political gains.
"People here say Pakistanis are facing injustice and are unhappy but it is not true. Such statements are being made only for political gains without understanding the actual situation in Pakistan," he said here.
The former Union Minister said that he had visited Pakistan on several occasions where he was accorded hospitality as "Pakistanis believe that even if they can't go to India to meet their relatives, they treat an Indian as their relatives".
Tensions prevail between India and Pakistan ever since the Pulwama terror attack in February in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. India had hit back at Pakistan with an airstrike in Balakot.
It heightened following the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, with Pakistan unsuccessfully approaching the global community to seek their support on the matter. Incidents of ceasefire violations, attempted infiltration through the borders of Jammu and Kashmir have only added to the tensions.
Frustrated with the snub from the international community over the nullification of Article 370, which India described as "internal matter", Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has even threatened India with nuclear war over the situation in Kashmir. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 15:11 IST

J-K: Army destroys unexploded mortal shell in Balakote village

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): A team of Army officials destroyed unexploded mortar shell found in Balakote village in, Poonch district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 15:09 IST

Empowering citizens, 'Mo Sarkar' programme to be rolled out in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): The Naveen Patnaik-led state government will be launching the citizen empowering 'Mo Sarkar' programme on Gandhi Jayanti this year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 14:58 IST

Tamil Nadu fully prepared for North-East monsoon: State Revenue...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Minister of Revenue RB Udhayakumar on Sunday asserted that the state is prepared to face any situation arising from the onset of North-East monsoon.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 14:49 IST

RPI seeks 10 seats to contest in Maharashtra polls

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): BJP's ally Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said that he has demanded 10 seats to contest in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 14:47 IST

TN: Three feet long white cobra rescued from pit in Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): A three-feet-long white cobra was rescued from a residential area in Edayarpalayam area, Coimbatore on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 14:46 IST

Uttarakhand: Delhi team reaches Nainital to contain outbreak of dengue

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): To combat the outbreak of dengue in Nainital, Uttarakhand administration has called a special team from Delhi for carrying out fogging operation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 14:32 IST

Kejriwal goes among public to spread awareness on dengue

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited several areas in the national capital on Sunday to spread awareness on '10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute' campaign which aims to combat dengue menace.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 14:31 IST

BJP hits back at Mamata Banerjee over 'super emergency' remark

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Sunday hit back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remark alleging there was a state of "super emergency" in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 14:24 IST

Tamil Nadu: Chennai Corporation removes illegal hoardings after...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Chennai Corporation officials on Sunday started removing illegal hoardings and flex banners in the city after the Madras High Court issued orders in this direction.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 14:22 IST

Priyanka tears into Gangwar for insulting North Indians

New Delhi (India), Sept 15 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed Union Minister Santosh Gangwar for belittling North Indians.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 14:22 IST

Six labourers washed away in Chambal River, later rescued

Dholpur (Rajasthan) [India] Sept 15 (ANI): After a sudden rise of water in Chambal River on Saturday, six labourers trapped in a container were washed away near Bhind-Dholpur border.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 14:21 IST

Govt taking effective steps to rectify issues in housing sector: BJP

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former minister of state for finance Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is taking effective steps to rectify the issues in the housing sector in the country.

Read More
iocl