Sharad Pawar stands by his decision to quit as NCP chief: Jayant Patil

Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], May 4 (ANI): Days after Sharad Pawar stepped down as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, party's Maharashtra president Jayant Patil on Thursday said that the veteran leader still stands by his decision to quit the top post.

"Pawar Saheb has taken the decision. He still stands by his decision for now. However, people from all over Maharashtra and other places are requesting him to take back his decision," said Patil while addressing a press conference.

Sharad Pawar on Tuesday, while announcing his resignation, said that he has decided to step down as the president of the NCP after helming it for 24 years and stated that he will not contest any more elections.

"After this prolonged period of political career from May 1, 1960, to May 1, 2023, it is necessary to take a step back. Hence, I have decided to step down as President of the Nationalist Congress Party," Pawar said after the launch of the second edition of his autobiography 'Lok Maze Sangati'.

The state president further said that all sections of the state have requested Sharad Pawar to take back his decision, at least till the next elections.



"I have conveyed the message of party leaders and workers. All sections of Maharashtra have requested Pawar Saheb to take back his decision, atleast for the next elections," he said.

Patil said, "Several people have joined NCP because Sharad Pawar was the chief of the party. Not just Maharashtra but from other parts of the country people have joined the party just because of him".

He further also said that he has explained all this to Sharad Pawar and has requested to withdraw his decision. "We have explained all this to Sharad Pawar. Everyone is requesting Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar) to withdraw his decision," added Patil.

Moments after NCP chief Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the party president's post on Tuesday, his nephew Ajit Pawar supported the former's decision saying that the next party chief will work under Sharad Pawar.

"Pawar Saheb will always be the head of the NCP family. Whoever will be the new President will work only under Pawar Saheb's guidance," Ajit Pawar told the party cadre who were protesting against Sharad Pawar's decision urging him to withdraw it. (ANI)

