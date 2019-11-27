Sharad Pawar welcomes SC verdict on Maharastra floor test

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday welcomed Supreme Court's verdict on Maharashtra floor test saying, it upheld the "constitutional principles".

Taking to Twitter, he said, "I am grateful to Hon'ble SC for upholding democratic values and constitutional principles. It's heartening that the Maharashtra Verdict came on the #ConstitutionDay, a Tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar!"

Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance today morning requested the Supreme Court to restrain the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led Maharashtra government from taking important policy decisions.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter before a three-judge bench headed by Justice Ramana which pronounced its order on the Maharashtra assembly floor test today.

Meanwhile, the top court has ordered that a floor test should be held in the Maharashtra Assembly before 5 pm on November 27, days after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the state's chief minister nixing Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP's bid.

The floor test is a constitutional mechanism under which a chief minister can be asked to prove majority in the state Assembly. (ANI)

