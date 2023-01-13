Sharad Yadav's demise: Leaders say "irreparable loss"

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Leaders across the political spectrum have expressed condolences over the demise of veteran politician and former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav.

Sharad Yadav breathed his last on Thursday at Fortis Hospital in Gurugram where he was rushed after he collapsed at his residence in Delhi. The veteran leader was suffering from kidney-related issues for a long time and regularly underwent dialysis.

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah expressed grief over Yadav's death saying his demise has caused "irreparable loss to the country."

"Demise of Sharad Yadav Ji is irreparable loss to the country and the country's politics. Throughout his life, he raised issues related to backward and common people. May God give his family members, and supporters strength to bear this loss," Shah said.

Yadav had "always strongly raised the problems of the weaker sections of society," Union Minister and BJP leader JP Nadda said.

"The demise of the eminent socialist leader, former JDU President Sharad Yadav ji is an irreparable loss to the country. As a minister and parliamentarian, he always strongly raised the problems of the weaker sections of society. Condolences to the bereaved families. May God give peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti!," Nadda tweeted.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reached Yadav's residence in Delhi today and paid heartfelt tributes and met the family members and expressed deep condolences.



Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed condolences over the demise of former Union Minister Yadav. "Serving the country as a former Union Minister and an outstanding Parliamentarian for decades, he strengthened the politics of equality," tweeted Kharge.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri have also expressed deep condolences.

Bihar leader and Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan said he has lost his "guardian".

"I am saddened to hear the demise of Sharad Yadav, my father's strong friend, respected like my father. Many beautiful childhood memories are associated with him. After my father, today I again lost my guardian. May God give him the highest place in his holy feet and give strength to his family members," Paswan tweeted.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "I bear a heavy heart upon hearing about Shri Sharad Yadav's demise. A stalwart politician and an immensely respected colleague, his legacy shall live on. I pray that his family and followers find solace and strength in this hour of grief."

Calling Sharad Yadav a man of character and conviction, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said he will be sorely missed in the Parliament.

Among other Opposition leaders to tweet their condolences were KC Venugopal, Digvijaya Singh

and Mayawati of the BSP, N Chandrababu Naidu of the TDP, Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule of the NCP, MK Stalin of the DMK and Ghulam Nabi Azad. (ANI)

