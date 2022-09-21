Shashi Tharoor meets Madhusudan Mistry as poll buzz gets stronger in Congress

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who has signalled his desire to contest the election to elect a new party chief, met the party's Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry on Wednesday.

Madhusudan Mistry later said they answered all queries of the party MP regarding election of Congress president.

"We answered all his (Shashi Tharoor's) queries regarding Congress presidential election. We explained to him about the electoral rules, number of agents and their roles, and discussed how to fill out the form for election," Mistry told ANI.

The election of the Congress president is slated for October 17 and the counting of votes will take place on October 19.

Mistry said those who want to contest for the post of president will need the signatures of 10 delegates.





Asked if Ashok Gehlot can file his nomination while continuing in the post of Rajasthan Chief Minister, Mistry said the party constitution states that anyone can fight the presidential election on the condition that he or she is a Congress delegate.

Amid growing buzz about his nomination, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said he is ready to discharge any responsibility given to him by the party. He met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday.

Mistry also said that a separate polling booth will not be made for party leaders on Bharat Jodo Yatris including Rahul Gandhi.

He said CEA can arrange for postal ballot for Rahul Gandhi and other delegates on the yatra.

"A separate polling booth will not be made for Bharat Jodo Yatris like Rahul Gandhi as they are in the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra but if he informs us before time, we can take his vote through postal ballot for the Congress Presidential election," Mistry said.

Shashi Tharoor had met the party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Monday and is learnt to have conveyed his intention to contest the party's presidential elections to "make internal democracy" in the party stronger.

Tharoor is a member of G23 which had written to Sonia Gandhi seeking sweeping reforms in the party. (ANI)

