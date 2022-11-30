Sheer propaganda to demonise Muslims: Mehbooba Mufti backs Nadav Lapid's remark on 'The Kashmir Files'

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 30 (ANI): Jumping into the 'Kashmir Files' row that erupted following a "propaganda" remark by Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that the movie was "sheer propaganda" promoted by the BJP to "demonise Muslims".

The PDP chief also accused the Vivek Agnihotri-directed movie of attempting to "widen the gulf between Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims".

Nadav Lapid had called 'The Kashmir Files' a "propaganda, vulgar film" at the 2022 International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, adding that he was "shocked" to see the film in the competition section of such a prestigious film festival.

"Finally someone called out a movie that was nothing but sheer propaganda promoted by the ruling party to demonise Muslims esp Kashmiris & widen the gulf between Pandits & Muslims," Mufti tweeted.

Following Lapid's remark, Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Tuesday denounced the controversial remarks.

"I think one private person with his own opinion shouldn't change anything here. The relations are much stronger than one individual and I think they will continue regardless of another individual," Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon had told ANI.

Israel's Consul General Kobbi Shoshani also described IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid's controversial remarks as a "big mistake", and added that the comments made by the Israeli filmmaker don't reflect the country's position on the movie.



Reacting to the development, Mufti said that it is "sad" that the diplomatic channels are being used to "silence the truth".

"Sad that diplomatic channels are now being used to silence the truth," she added in her tweet.

After the remarks of Lapid on "Kashmir Files" set off a controversy, Israeli envoy Naor Gilon slammed the IFFI Jury Head and apologized for the conduct of his countryman at the 2022 IFFI in Goa.

"An open letter to #NadavLapid following his criticism of #KashmirFiles. It's not in Hebrew because I wanted our Indian brothers and sisters to be able to understand. It is also relatively long so I'll give you the bottom line first. YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED," ambassador Gilon tweeted.

Gilon, in a series of tweets, rebuked Lapid and emphasized how the friendship between the people and the states of India and Israel is very strong and will survive the damage inflicted by him.

"The friendship between the people and the states of India and Israel is very strong and will survive the damage you have inflicted. As a human being I feel ashamed and want to apologize to our hosts for the bad manner in which we repaid them for their generosity and friendship," said Gilon.

Moreover, the Israeli envoy said Nadav Lapid has abused the Indian invitation to chair the panel of judges at IFFI Goa, as well as the trust bestowed on him.

Israel's former envoy to India, Daniel Carmon also said Lapid should apologize for his personal remarks on historical facts without any sensitivity. (ANI)

